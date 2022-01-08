Juventus Women beat AC Milan to win third straight Supercoppa

Juventus Women came from behind to beat AC Milan on Sunday afternoon to claim their third consecutive Supercoppa Femminile title.

Scotland international Christy Grimshaw gave Milan an unlikely lead on the stroke of half time, giving the runaway Serie A Femminile leaders a scare.

But the Bianconere responded, as they tend to, and levelled just five minutes after the restart when Barbara Bonansea’s cross was turned into her own goal by Valentina Bergamaschi. Milan then went down to ten as Laia Codina, on loan from Barcelona, was rather controversially dismissed.

Just as the game looked set to end all square, Italian Player of the Year Cristiana Girelli arrived to steal the win for Juventus.

Juventus, as well as having won four consecutive Serie A titles, have now won the Supercoppa on each of the last three occasions, though this year’s success is Joe Montemurro’s first trophy with the club.