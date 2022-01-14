‘Kean is useless, he should play at Spezia’

Journalist Tancredi Palmeri has singled out Moise Kean for criticism following Juventus‘ 2-1 Supercoppa Italiana final loss to Inter on Wednesday night.

Italy international Kean, 21, only entered the action on the 88th minute after coming on in place of Alvaro Morata, but was targeted by Tancredi after the game nonetheless.

“Kean is useless,” Palmeri said during Tuttomercatoweb’s post-match analysis. “He could probably start for someone like Spezia or in another team that’s fighting relegation. That’s his level”.

Kean, who returned to Juventus on loan last summer, has played 15 times in Serie A this season, scoring three times. The striker had initially made the permanent move to Everton from the Bianconeri in 2019 for an estimated fee of €27 million but struggled for game time in the Premier League.

Kean then spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and had a good season, finding the net 13 times in 26 games for the Parisians.