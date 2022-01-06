Lazio and Empoli play out thriller

Lazio drew 3-3 against Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico in the first Serie A round of the 2022 on Thursday afternoon.

Goals from Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to claw back a two-goal deficit gave Lazio a lifeline, as Federico Di Francesco looked to have clinched all three points for the visitors with Immobile missing a late penalty. Milinkovic-Savic doubled his tally late on securing a point for the home side.

Empoli started quickly and were awarded a penalty six minutes in that was converted by Nedim Bajrami. Two minutes later Empoli doubled their lead when the ball fell to Szymon Zurkowski inside the Lazio penalty area allowing him to fire into the corner giving his team a dream start.

After the initial shock, Lazio pulled a goal back with Immobile flicking on a cross with his head into the net. They eventually found an equaliser in the second half after dominating possession. Milinkovic-Savic volleyed home a cross from the right hand side to give the home team a platform to win the game.

Federico Di Francesco found himself unmarked inside the six-yard box to give Empoli the lead again. Lazio continued to chase an equaliser, Ciro Immobile missed a penalty but Milinkovic-Savic headed home to save his captains blushes and rescue a point