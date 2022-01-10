Lazio contemplate signing Liverpool striker

Lazio are planning to reinforce their attack in January and they have reportedly identified Divock Origi from Liverpool as a player who can improve their squad.

New coach Maurizio Sarri is lacking an adequate back-up to Ciro Immobile in the Aquile attack, which has prompted him to play either Pedro or Felipe Anderson in the false No.9 role whenever the Italian striker is unavailable.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Belgian striker is contracted to the Reds until June, but there is enough interest in him to suggest that he could leave as early as January.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool value Origi at approximately €6-7 million and they might be able to get some money from his sale assuming that he sold before his contract runs out.

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Belgium international but Lazio will try and persuade him to leave England for Italy.

Origi has scored 40 goals in 167 competitive matches for Liverpool since 2015 including the sealer in the 2019 Champions League Final triumph against Tottenham Hotspur.