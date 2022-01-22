Lazio held by decimated Atalanta

Despite ending the game with teenagers Tommaso De Nipoti and Alessane Sidibe on the pitch, Atalanta managed to leave Roma with a clean sheet and a hard-earned 0-0 draw against Lazio on Saturday evening.

After having held Inter a week earlier with a squad that was only slightly less threadbare, Gian Piero Gasperini led his Nerazzurri down to the capital on Saturday morning, after their original Friday travel plans had to be scrapped, and they’ll gladly take a point back to Bergamo with them.

La Dea set up to draw and managed to do just that, though Mattia Zaccagni came close to netting for Lazio. Aleksey Miranchuck, at the other end, had chances of his own to steal an unlikely win for the visitors.