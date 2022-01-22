Lazio player ratings vs Atalanta: Sarri’s side had no answers

Lazio were unable to get the better of a makeshift Atalanta side on Saturday night as they were held to a scoreless draw at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ciro Immobile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto and co. were completely nullified by a second-string La Dea, who went to Rome with slim hope of getting anything from the game but delighted to leave with a point.

LAZIO PLAYER RATINGS VS ATALANTA

Strakosha 6; Hysaj 6 (69′ Lazzari 5.5), Luiz Felipe 6, Patric 6, Marusic 6; Milinkovic-Savic 6, Lucas Leiva 5.5, Luis Alberto 6 (79′ Basic n/r); Felipe Anderson 5, Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6.