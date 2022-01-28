Liverpool show interest in Dybala

Premier League giants Liverpool have entered the race to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

The Argentinian international, 28, has become the subject of recent speculation regarding his future as his current contract edges closer to its June 30 deadline.

Now, amidst news that the Bianconeri are signing Dusan Vlahovic to bolster their attack, Dybala’s future is apparently less likely to be in Turin.

Liverpool are latest team to show an official interest in Dybala, according to Tuttomercatoweb, with the Reds having already made themselves known in regards to having an interest in the player.

Jurgen Klopp’s men could be putting together an official offer for Dybala in the coming weeks, with a view to getting their man in the summer, but will face competition from Inter.