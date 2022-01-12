Manchester United open to Bailly joining AC Milan on loan

Manchester United are willing to let Ivorian defender Eric Bailly join AC Milan on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

The centre-back has become a target for the Rossoneri since it became clear that his current wages are in line with what the club is willing to spend on a temporary replacement for the injured Simon Kjaer.

The former Villareal player has struggled to hold down a starting position at Manchester United due to his persistent injury issues.

The Premier League side are willing to let him leave on loan in January according to La Gazzetta dello Sport but discussions must take place over a fee for the player at the end of the loan.

Manchester United may want to find a replacement for the defender before sanctioning the move to Milan.