Meret tipped to replace Dragowski at Fiorentina

Alex Meret could leave Napoli at the end of the 2021/22 season to replace Bartlomiej Dragowski in goal for Fiorentina.

The Italian goalkeeper has been second choice at the Partenopei behind Colombian international David Ospina while the Pole has not won his place back in the Gigliati squad despite returning from injury.

According to La Nazione, Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano prefers Pietro Terracciano in goal instead of Dragowski and the Polish goalkeeper is expected to leave at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Meret is contracted to Napoli until June 2023, but he is unlikely to sign a contract extension with the Partenopei, and he would come at an affordable price for the Viola because he will be in the final year of his contract.

Meret has played 88 competitive matches for Napoli since joining from Udinese in 2018, while Dragowski has played 83 games in all competitions since he joined Fiorentina in 2016, and he also had a loan spell at Empoli in the second half of the 2018/19 season.