Mertens: I’m in love with Napoli and Naples, I’m here to stay

Dries Mertens has declared his love for Napoli and the city of Naples, claiming he’ll never leave.

The Belgian forward, 34, has been with the Partenopei for almost a decade, since his €9.5 million move from PSV Eindhoven in 2013, and wants to finish his playing career with them.

“I’m set for life in Naples,” Mertens told Il Corriere dello Sport. “I fell in love with the city and its people from the moment I arrived.

“I have felt and always will feel great here, because there was an immediate attraction. I know that, when the time comes to say goodbye to Napoli, it’ll be a very sad day in the Mertens household.

“I am a very happy man here, and so are my family. I’m not interested in any potential offers, I’m staying at Napoli.”