Mourinho and Roma to offload Perez

Carles Perez is set to be the latest player to leave Roma as the Giallorossi continue to offload their sparsely-used Spaniards.

Perez, 23, moved to Roma from Barcelona in 2020 and has scored three goals in 46 games, but is no longer considered part of Jose Mourinho‘s long-term plans.

The Spanish attacker could be next out of the revolving door following the departure of both Gonzalo Villar and Borja Mayoral, who have recently moved to La Liga side Getafe on loan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Perez has been approached by both Spanish teams, Mallorca and Cadiz, with a view to a loan move until the end of the season, but Roma want rid of him completely.

The Giallorossi are said to favour either a permanent transfer this January, or a loan with a right-to-buy-buy clause included, meaning that, either way, Perez wouldn’t play for the club again.