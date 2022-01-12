Mourinho plans radical Roma transformation

Jose Mourinho is aiming for a radical transformation of Roma’s playing squad next summer after a busy January transfer window so far.

The Giallorossi have already announced the loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Premier League side Arsenal and are set to acquire Sergio Oliveira from Porto very soon.

That could be the end of the club’s business in January unless a defender leaves the club. If that happens, a loan move for Chelsea’s Malang Sarr has been rumoured.

As has been reported by Il Messaggero, Mourinho is more focused on transforming the squad in the summer into one that he feels can execute his tactical plans more effectively than the current crop of players that he has openly criticised.

Despite a very busy summer window in 2021 and at least two signings in January 2022, Mourinho is still not happy with the squad at his disposal.