Mourinho wants Eintracht Frankfurt winger at Roma

Filip Kostic is expected to leave German club Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the 2021/22 season and Jose Mourinho wants Roma to sign the Serbian winger.

The 29-year-old is contracted to the Bundesliga side until June 2023, but the interest in him outside of Germany will probably see him sold before his contract expires.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Mourinho wants more reinforcements to the Roma squad despite their transfer activity so far. However, Kostic will be a target for the summer and not for the winter transfer window.

The Giallorossi will also have to fight off interest from Inter, who are looking for a potential replacement for Ivan Perisic in case the Croatian decides to leave once his contract expires in June.

Roma have already signed midfielders Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira from Arsenal and Porto respectively while Borja Mayoral and Gonzalo Villar have left the Giallorossi for Getafe in their native Spain.