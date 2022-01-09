Muriel leads Atalanta to comfortable win at Udinese

Atalanta ran out 6-2 winners at Udinese in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, led from the front by an in-form Luis Muriel.

The Colombian scored two well-taken goals in Udine, where he was on the end of abuse from the home supporters from the first whistle. Muriel’s first came after Mario Pasalic had opened the scoring and Ruslan Malinovskyi then sent Atalanta in at the break with a three-goal lead.

A Nahuel Molina strike deflected off Berat Djimsiti and beat Juan Musso to pull one back for the Zebrette, but Muriel got his second with a quarter of an hour to play.

Beto again reduced the deficit in the game’s final minutes, but Joakim Mæhle got a fifth for Atalanta soon after and Matteo Pessina got La Dea’s sixth in stoppage time.