Napoli hammer Salernitana

Napoli ended the weekend with a comfortable win over Salernitana, handing their fellow Campania side a 4-1 hammering at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The home side’s goals were signed by Juan Jesus, Dries Mertens, Amir Rrahmani, and Lorenzo Insigne. On the other hand, Salernitana’s sole goal came from Federico Bonazzoli.

The opener came from an unexpected source as Brazilian center back, Jesus finished off a touch from Eljif Elmas and with the closest thing to a striker’s finish.

A scare for Luciano Spalletti’s men came just after the half-hour mark when Bonazzoli equalised. It was however, quickly cancelled out by Mertens’ penalty moments before half time.

With great momentum to pursue the three points, Rrahmani and substitute Insigne were on target within ten minutes of the second half getting underway to kill off the game as a contest.