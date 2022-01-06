Napoli hang on for draw at Juventus

Juventus were unable to get the better of a depleted Napoli side as they met at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday night in Serie A.

The Partenopei had their share of COVID-19 cases in the camp, coming at the same time as Africa Cup of Nations absences, and with Lorenzo Insigne’s future looking increasingly likely to be in Toronto from the summer on.

Dries Mertens gave Napoli the lead on the night with a well-taken first-half effort, but Federico Chiesa levelled for the hosts in the second.

The result allows Napoli to maintain a five-point gap over Juventus and secures a superior head-to-head record against the Bianconeri after beating them earlier in the season.