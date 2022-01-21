Napoli lead the chase for Empoli sensation

Nedim Bajrami has attracted interest from a number of Serie A clubs and Napoli are reportedly the favourites to sign the Empoli midfielder.

The Albania international has scored five goals and supplied four assists throughout the 2021/22 Serie A season so far, and he had also impressed in a Coppa Italia fixture in the previous campaign, scoring twice for the Tuscans in a 3-2 defeat against the Partenopei.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Napoli are looking for a long-term replacement for their captain and talisman Lorenzo Insigne, who will join MLS club Toronto at the end of the season, and Bajrami is a player that the Neapolitans believe fits the profile of what they are looking for.

Lazio and Sassuolo are also keen to sign the 22-year-old. The Biancocelesti plan to make further squad reinforcements for Coach Maurizio Sarri while the Neroverdi need someone to fill the void left by the injured Filip Djuricic.