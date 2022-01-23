Napoli player ratings vs Salernitana: Mertens leads from the front

Dries Mertens was on song to ensure that Napoli ended the weekend with a comfortable win over Salernitana by 4-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The home side’s goals were signed by Juan Jesus, Mertens, Amir Rrahmani, and Lorenzo Insigne. On the other hand, Salernitana’s sole goal came from Federico Bonazzoli.

Napoli player ratings vs Salernitana

Meret 6; Di Lorenzo 6.5 ( 76’ Zanoli 6) ; Rrahmani 6.5; Jesus 6.5; Rui 7 (76’ Ghoulam 6); Ruiz 6.5 (64’ Politano 6) ; Lobotka 6.5; Lozano 6 (45’ Insigne 6.5) ; Zielinski 6; Elmas 6.5; Mertens 7 (64’ Osimhen 6)

Player of the match: Dries Mertens

The veteran continues to fill in Victor Osimhen’s boots who has been unable to start matches. As the captain with Insigne’s absence in the XI, Mertens has been leading from the front. Against Salernitana, he did exactly that. A different style when compared to speedy Osimhen, the Belgian opts for a false nine role, working perfectly as he ended his afternoon with a goal and an assist.