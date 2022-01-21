Newcastle prepare mega-bid for Atalanta’s Zapata

Newcastle United plan to continue their assault on the transfer market by preparing a mega-offer for Atalanta‘s Duvan Zapata.

The 30-year-old striker has already been approached by the Magpies but their offer was immediately refused by the Bergamaschi, so will have to come back with something more substantial.

The initial offer was, according to Tuttomercatoweb, for around €6 million plus a further €20 million if Newcastle avoid relegation this season, but Atalanta aren’t interested in such a clause.

La Dea are said to have set the price at between €40-45 million, without clauses, for their Columbian attacker and won’t budge from their valuation. If a right-to-buy clause was included then it wouldn’t depend on the English club’s eventual Premier League position.

Zapata, who moved from Sampdoria to Atalanta in 2018, has managed an impressive 94 goals in 2018 Serie A games, including spells at Napoli and Udinese.