Official: Gosens joins Inter

German wing-back Robin Gosens has joined Inter from Atalanta.

The 27-year-old leaves La Dea after four-and-a-half seasons in Bergamo and Inter have signed him on loan with an obligation to buy him outright.

“FC Internazionale Milano is delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with Atalanta for the signing of Robin Everardus Gosens,” the club announced on their official website.

“The German wing-back joins the club on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.”

Gosens scored 29 goals in 157 competitive matches for Atalanta, but a hamstring injury has limited to him to eight appearances in all competitions for La Dea in the 2021/22 season.

The Germany international represented his country at Euro 2020, making four appearances at the tournament, scoring once, and supplying two assists before Die Mannschaft were eliminated by England in the Round of 16.