Oliveira: I followed Roma because of Mourinho

New Roma midfielder Sergio Oliveira has said that he has been following the Giallorossi’s progress in 2021/22 thanks to his compatriots Jose Mourinho and Tiago Pinto.

The 29-year-old has arrived from Porto, further enhancing the Portuguese influence in the Italian capital. Since signing, he has scored in each of his two appearances after netting against Empoli last time out.

“I like challenges,” Oliveira said in a press conference. “I’m grateful to Porto for allowing me to grow. Roma have a lot of players with character, with me there will be one more.

“I wanted to change after having an excellent campaign last season. I want to stay here for a long time and prove my worth.

“I followed Roma for Pinto and Mourinho, [and] I have a close relationship with [Lorenzo] Pellegrini. The team can achieve great goals, but you have to take one step at a time.

Mourinho was appointed the coach of Roma prior to the start of the 2021/22 while Pinto has been the Giallorossi general manager since arriving from Benfica in January.