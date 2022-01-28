Pellegri delighted to leave AC Milan and reunite with Juric

AC Milan have cut Pietro Pellegri‘s loan short after the young striker failed to make an impact for the Rossoneri.

Pellegri, 20, was brought in on loan from Monaco last summer, but Stefano Pioli only used the forward from the start of one Serie A match this season.

He has now moved on to Torino in another loan deal until the summer, as opposed to remaining in Milan until June as was originally agreed.

An official press release from the Rossoneri read: “AC Milan can confirm that an agreement has been reached with AS Monaco in order to bring Pietro Pellegri’s loan to an early end.

“We’d like to thank Pietro for all his hard work and wish him all the best for the rest of his career”.

Pellegri signed for the Ligue 1 club from Genoa in 2018 in a €21 million deal, but has failed to make an impact in France. The young centre-forward will now head to Torino in the hope that he can do the business for Il Toro.

The player himself has also spoken out about his move to Torino and his relationship with coach Ivan Juric.

“I feel like I’m at home, I’ve already worked with him [Juric] at Genoa,” Pellegri said in an official Torino interview. “We know how to behave with one another and we have a very good, professional relationship.

“I have great memories with Juric, like when I made my debut here at Torino’s Stadio Olimpico, for Genoa. I can’t wait to meet my teammates, I’m ready to go.

“I am here to take an important step and want to eventually force my way into the Italy team. My idols were Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and luckily I’ve had the pleasure of playing with him.”