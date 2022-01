Andrea Petagna got the only goal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon as Napoli beat Sampdoria 1-0.

Leading the line for Luciano Spalletti’s side, the former SPAL and Atalanta man netted against another of his exes just before half time to give the Partenopei the edge.

There was no way back for Samp from there, despite Napoli losing Lorenzo Insigne to an injury, just one day after his move to Toronto was confirmed.

The win leaves Napoli third in Serie A.