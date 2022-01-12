PSG’s Diallo is AC Milan’s primary target

Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo is AC Milan’s primary defensive target in January to replace the injured Simon Kjaer.

The negotiation will not be easy for the Rossoneri as PSG would require around €25 million in order to sell him in January. The profile of transfer is similar to Fikayo Tomori who joined that club last January to increase his time on the pitch.

Negotiations for this transfer are likely to drag on until the end of the window and youngster Matteo Gabbia will only be able to leave the club on loan once a new defender has joined the club.

Diallo is currently on international duty with Senegal at AFCON which is another reason why the transfer may not happen swiftly, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is another rumoured centre-back target for Milan during the January transfer window.