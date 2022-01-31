Ramsey joins Rangers on loan

Juventus have offloaded Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Scottish Premier League side Rangers.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been out of favour with the Bianconeri for some time now and has taken the opportunity to play regular football at Rangers.

It is a loan deal with the option for Rangers to sign the player permanently at the end of the season. He has flown to Scotland today to assure the move took place before the end of the window.

It has been reported by Nicolo Schira that Juventus insisted on an option to buy in the contract for €5-6 million.

It is not yet clear what percentage of the Welshman’s salary will be paid by Rangers as of yet.