Roma confirm Sergio Oliveira signing from Porto

Roma have bolstered their squad with the arrival of Portugal international midfielder Sergio Oliveira from Porto.

The Giallorossi took to their official website to announce the signing, with Oliveira joining on an initial loan until the end of the season.

However, Roma hold an option to purchase the 29-year-old outright, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that the Lupi have paid an initial €1 million for the loan but have agreed to a further €13.5m to retain Oliveira.

“It’s amazing to be here at this great club,” Oliveira told the club’s website. “Roma have always shown a real interest in me and now I want to try and immediately help the team to achieve all it’s targets and continue to develop the right mentality.

“I am certain that my new teammates, alongside whom I cannot wait to start working, will help me continue to improve too.”

A product of Porto’s youth academy, Oliveira spent two seasons at Pacos de Ferreira before returning to the Dragoes in 2015 and has made 174 appearances for the club.

He has earned 13 caps for Portugal and was included in the squad for last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament. Oliveira will work under compatriot Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico.