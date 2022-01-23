Roma hold on for Empoli win after first half blitz

A quickfire treble in the first half saw Roma earn a 4-2 win over Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Sunday, but they were made to sweat in the second period.

Having dominated the early exchanges, the Giallorossi took the lead as Tammy Abraham controlled a Sergio Oliveira shot and spun to tuck home. Jose Mourinho’s side then tore through Empoli with three goals in just four first half minutes shortly after the half hour mark, as Abraham bundled in from a corner.

Oliveira then extended the lead further when he prodded in a loose ball in the box, and not content with their quickfire double, Roma pulled four goals ahead. Nicolo Zaniolo swept home from a Henrikh Mkhitaryan cutback to put the Lupi out of sight with only 37 minutes played.

Empoli sought to fight back in the second half and pulled one back when Andrea Pinamonti brought a low pass under control and slotted home. The hosts were the better team for much of the second period, and halved the deficit as Nedim Bajrami’s deflected effort flew past Rui Patricio and into the far corner.