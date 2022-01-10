Roma midfielder wanted by Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are reportedly interested in bringing Roma midfielder Gonzalo Villar back to Spain.

The 23-year-old has had limited playing opportunities during the 2021/22 season so far with the Giallorossi and a return to his homeland could help him gain more game time elsewhere.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma general manager Tiago Pinto has been tasked with offloading as many players as possible that have struggled for playing time under new coach Jose Mourinho, with Villar being one of them.

Although he played 33 matches in Serie A throughout the 2020/21 campaign under previous Roma coach Paulo Fonseca, the Spaniard has failed to play a single minute in the league this season under Mourinho and he has played just 205 minutes in the Conference League.

Villar joined the Giallorossi from Spanish club Elche for €5 million in January 2020 and he has played in 64 competitive matches since then. He has also played once for Spain at senior level.