Salernitana avoid Serie A expulsion by matter of minutes

Salernitana will continue to compete in Serie A for the remainder of the 2021/22 season after their purchases was confirmed just minutes before the deadline of midnight on December 31, 2021.

The Campania side risked being thrown out of Serie A due to Claudio Lotito’s part in owning the club, with him also being in a position of power at Lazio, which goes against regulations.

As explained by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Danilo Iervolino, 43 and originally from the province of Naples, has taken the reins.

“I’ll do everything to save the club,” Iervolino said. “I’ll focus on young players and the club’s growth.”

The email confirmation of the club’s purchase was sent to the FIGC just a few minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve, as of when Salernitana would have been removed from Serie A.