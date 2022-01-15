Sensi could leave Inter for Sampdoria

Stefano Sensi has reportedly been linked with a move away from Inter and Sampdoria are looking to acquire him in the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old’s career has been plagued with injuries since he joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2019, and a knee injury has limited him to just nine Serie A appearances so far in 2021/22.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Sampdoria have already made contact with Inter in regards to acquiring Sensi and the Nerazzurri hierarchy have given the midfielder the choice to either remain at the club or move elsewhere.

The Blucerchiati will be eager to make more reinforcements to their squad, having already signed Tomas Rincon from Torino as well as Andrea Conti from AC Milan, and Matteo Gabbia could also arrive from the Rossoneri.

Sensi joined Inter from Sassuolo prior to the 2019/20 season and he has featured in 51 competitive matches. He also played eight times for Italy, scoring three goals.