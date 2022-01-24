Juventus finally falter as Giacinti gets off the mark at Fiorentina

There were big wins and late goals at both ends of the Serie A Femminile table on matchday 13.

Juventus’ incredible winning run came to an end at the hands of a rejuvenated Fiorentina, and there was another twist in the relegation battle. As always, it was a goal-filled weekend with 20 goals across six games.

Fiorentina halt Juventus

It is well-documented that Juventus have an incredible stranglehold over Italian women’s football having won Serie A Femminile every year for the past four seasons.

The Bianconere won 36 consecutive Serie A Femminile games heading into this weekend, their only defeats coming in European competition and the Coppa Italia Femminile.

A rejuvenated and replenished Fiorentina have managed to do what everyone has been trying for so long. They raced into a two-goal lead thanks to a wonderful lob from Valentina Giacinti to get her first goal since her move from AC Milan, and an uncharacteristic own goal from Sara Gama.

Joe Montemurro’s side reacted just before the break with a wonderful Valentina Cernoia goal as she has made a habit of doing.

Arianna Caruso levelled just before the hour mark and considering the relentlessness with which Juventus wins games, they seemed destined to complete their fightback and take all three points.

La Viola held firm though and showed that with their new reinforcements from AC Milan, they could be a force to be reckoned with again in Serie A Femminile again very soon.

Four teams shorten the gap to Juve

Not only did Juventus drop points for the first time in 36 matches, but it also came at the same time as all four teams behind them taking maximum points.

It would still take something remarkable for the Bianconere to drop the necessary points to not win the title again, but the gap between them and Roma and Sassuolo is back down to six points.

Roma needed Emilie Bosshard Haavi to score her first goal for the club with just 10 minutes to go away at Napoli to ensure they extended their winning run to seven matches.

Sassuolo continued their return to excellent form by putting four past a sorry Hellas Verona team who look destined to remain on a solitary point this season. Lana Clelland scored another two goals in that game, meaning she has scored six times in her last two appearances.

AC Milan are three points off of Roma and Sassuolo but they continued to not feel the effects of losing Giancinti and Veronica Boquete as they put four past Sampdoria. Lindsey Thomas scored twice there as she looks to accommodate for the loss of Giacinti’s goals from the Rossonere.

The other team to make up ground on Juve was Inter although their chase is for that second Champions League spot rather than the title. Despite a 3-1 win away at Lazio the Nerazzurre will have their work cut out as they are still five points away from Roma in second.

Pomigliano break clear

The big result at the other end of the table saw Pomigliano come from behind to beat Empoli away from home.

They went 1-0 down in the first half when Asia Bragonzi found the back of the net but just after the hour mark, former Roma forward Marija Banusic rounded the keeper to equalise in style.

In the 77th minute, the ball broke kindly in the box for Victoria Della who managed to squeeze the ball past the goalkeeper. Barring a collapse, that is a win that could secure survival for Pomigliano having just been promoted to the top flight last season.

They are now eight points ahead of Napoli who occupy the last relegation place. Fiorentina are two points behind but are expected to find form very soon.

That leaves Empoli stuck on 12 points knowing that they must keep Napoli behind them at all costs. The match between the two sides later in the season could be one to keep an eye on.

Next week’s fixtures have the potential for plenty of goals once again but they may all be going to the same teams. The top five teams are all playing teams in the bottom half with Juve travelling to Verona, Milan welcoming Lazio, and Sassuolo heading up to face Sampdoria.

Serie A Femminile Round 13 results:

Sassuolo 4-0 Hellas Verona

Empoli 1-2 Pomigliano

Juventus 2-2 Fiorentina

Napoli 0-1 Roma

AC Milan 4-0 Sampdoria

Lazio 1-3 Inter

