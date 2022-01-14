Serie A Player of the Week | Round 21

Alessandro Bastoni played a major role as Inter defeat Lazio to return to the top of Serie A and be named as Player of the Week for Round 21.

The Nerazzurri beat the Biancocelesti 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday night, after the young defender opened the scoring and Milan Skriniar won the game for the hosts after Ciro Immobile had equalised.

Not known for his shooting prowess, the 22-year-old sent a wonderful low long range effort flying past goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on 30 minutes, to stun the capital club and his teammates.

Then, after fellow Euro 2020 winner Immobile had brought the visitors level on 35 minutes, Bastoni swung over a beautiful cross at the midway point of the second period, that Skriniar headed home for victory.