Serie A Player of the Week | Round 22

A hat-trick secured Antonin Barak the Serie A Player of the Week crown for Round 22, while helping Hellas Verona to victory over Sassuolo during a high-scoring encounter.

The Gialloblu defeated the Neroverdi 4-2 at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday afternoon, although second half goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Gregoire Defrel had raised hopes that they might snatch a point.

After Gianluca Caprari had given the visitors the lead on 37 minutes, the Czech Republic international added a second just before the break at close range, when a corner kick was defended poorly, and then added another from the penalty spot shortly after half-time.

Then, with the game delicately poised at 3-2, the 27-year-old raced downfield deep in stoppage time to chip carefully over goalkeeper Andrea Consigli to secure all three points.