Serie A Player of the Week | Round 23

A wonderful start to his Roma career continued for Sergio Oliveira, as he helped the capital club to victory over Empoli and was named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 23.

The Giallorossi defeated the Azzurri 4-2 at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday evening, with a brace from Tammy Abraham and single strikes from the Portuguese attacker and Nicolo Zaniolo, to race into a four-goal lead within 37 minutes.

It was the 29-year-old, who recently arrived on loan from Porto, that instigated the flurry of goals in Tuscany, as he assisted Abraham for the opening goal on 24 minutes.

Then, after the ex-Chelsea frontman had doubled Roma’s lead, Oliveira showed his striking instinct by quickly adapting his body shape and sending a delicately placed volley past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, for what would prove the decisive goal.