Serie A stadiums to return to 50 percent capacity

After having seen each match of Serie A‘s most recent two rounds of fixtures played out in front of no more than 5,000 supporters, attendances across Italy will again increase to 50 percent of capacity.

The temporary measure was put in place in response to Omicron’s rapid spread across the peninsula after Christmas, but Serie A stadiums will return to being half-full from February on and with a view to that soon rising to 100 percent.

“In February, we will return to 50 percent, but with the support of undersecretary [Valentina] Vezzali, we hope to reach 75pc and 100pc soon,” Lega Serie A’s Luigi De Siervo said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Otherwise, we will suffer economic and sporting damage. Just think about European competitions. Italian teams would have to play inside sold-out stadiums away and couldn’t receive the same support from their own fans at home.”

The Serie A season began with 50 percent of capacity permitted before that rose to 75pc in autumn.