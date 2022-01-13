Serie A Team of the Week | Round 21

Inter earned a 2-1 victory against Lazio while city rivals AC Milan defeated Venezia 3-0.

Atalanta annihilated Udinese 6-2, Napoli needed just one goal to defeat Sampdoria, and Juventus came back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 against Roma.

Elsewhere, Torino smashed Fiorentina 4-0, Sassuolo put five past Empoli, and Spezia defeated Genoa 1-0.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 21 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Although he conceded three times, the Poland international made some fantastic saves in open play and he also denied Lorenzo Pellegrini from the penalty spot.

Gleison Bremer – Torino (4 apps)

Kept things tight at the back for the Granata and limited the attacking threat of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter (2 apps)

It was another match in which the Italian defender displayed his ability to venture forward from the back. Opened the scoring with a terrific strike from outside of the penalty area and he supplied the cross for Milan Skriniar to score the winning goal against Lazio.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan (2 apps)

The French left-back was involved in all three Rossoneri goals. His though-ball to Rafael Leao initiated the move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to open the scoring and then he scored twice in the second half.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (3 apps)

The Neroverdi talisman was in fine form for his side, scoring once and supplying two assists.

Stanislav Lobotka – Napoli

Worked hard in the midfield for the Partenopei, winning the ball back for his team and initiated attacks.

Simone Bastoni – Spezia

Last season he played as a left-back but he is playing on the left side of the midfield trio in 2021/22. He still displayed his attacking qualities though and scored the solitary goal against Genoa.

Josip Brekalo – Torino

The Croatian earned a brace in the resounding victory against Fiorentina. His first goal was a textbook finish after receiving a pass from Sasa Lukic, then he scored his second after dribbling around Gigliati goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano and shooting from a tight angle.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta

The Colombian striker tormented his former club, scoring twice for La Dea in their emphatic win away to Udinese.

Alvaro Morata – Juventus (2 apps)

Came off the bench against Roma and he was instrumental in the Bianconeri’s comeback victory. Supplied a superb cross for Manuel Locatelli to narrow the deficit with a header, Dejan Kulusevski’s equaliser was a rebound from an initial Morata shot, and the Spaniard was involved in the play resulting in the winner from Mattia De Sciglio.

Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo (2 apps)

The Italian starlet scored twice in the comprehensive win against Empoli. The first was a strike from just outside of the box and the second was a routine finish from close range.