Serie A Team of the Week | Round 22

Inter held Atalanta to a 0-0 draw, Napoli defeated Bologna 2-0, and Juventus scored twice against Udinese without reply.

Lazio smashed Salernitana 3-0, Roma needed just one goal to defeat Cagliari, and Fiorentina humiliated Genoa 6-0.

Elsewhere, Hellas Verona won 4-2 away to Sassuolo, and Torino came back to win 2-1 against Sampdoria.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 22 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Samir Handanovic – Inter (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Atalanta created an abundance of chances to win against Inter, but Handanovic had an excellent game, making several crucial saves.

Wilfred Singo – Torino

The Ivorian has become an important player for the Granata on the right flank and he scored the equaliser against Sampdoria.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (4 apps)

A resolute performance at the back from the Slovak defender. Ensured that Luis Muriel did not make an impact on the game for Atalanta.

Cristiano Biraghi – Fiorentina (2 apps)

The Gigliati captain dominated on the left flank against Genoa and he scored with two stunning free-kicks.

Antonin Barak – Hellas Verona

The Czech midfielder was involved in all of the goals. He supplied the pass for Gianluca Caprari to score the opening goal and then he scored a hat-trick.

Sergio Oliveira – Roma

Made his debut for the Giallorossi and displayed the composure to score the winning goal against Cagliari from the penalty spot.

Marten De Roon – Atalanta

Limited the influence of Hakan Calhanoglu in the Inter midfield and he won the ball back plenty of times for La Dea.

Giacomo Bonaventura – Fiorentina

Although it was a great performance all around from the Gigliati, the veteran midfielder was the main source of inspiration. Capped off his performance with a goal and assist.

Hirving Lozano – Napoli (2 apps)

The Mexican winger made the difference against Bologna with a goal in each half.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (4 apps)

Earned a brace in the first half against Salernitana and he also had chances to get a hat-trick.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (2 apps)

Opened the scoring for the Bianconeri with a splendid strike and remained a creative threat throughout the match against Udinese.