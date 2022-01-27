Serie A Team of the Week | Round 23

Inter earned a 2-1 victory against Venezia while AC Milan and Juventus played out a scoreless draw.

Atalanta also held Lazio to a scoreless draw, Napoli won 4-1 against Salernitana, and Roma earned a 4-2 victory against Empoli.

Elsewhere, Spezia needed just one goal to beat Sampdoria, Genoa drew 0-0 against Udinese, and Hellas Verona came back to win 2-1 against Bologna.

Marco Silvestri – Udinese

The Zebrette offered close to nothing in attack but they held on for the draw against Genoa thanks to some saves from their goalkeeper.

Amir Rrahmani – Napoli (3 Team of the Week appearances)

A fine defensive performance from the Kosovo international against Salernitana and he also scored a goal in the second half.

Merih Demiral – Atalanta (4 apps)

La Dea were missing several players so they were not in a position to play their enthralling attacking game. However, they put in a great performance defensively and Demiral played a big part in that.

Gleison Bremer – Torino (5 apps)

A solid performance in defence from the Brazilian, while Sassuolo had great difficulty breaching the Toro defence for most of the match.

Daniele Verde – Spezia

Provided the creative inspiration that the Aquilotti needed and he scored the winner against Sampdoria.

Nicolo Barella – Inter (4 apps)

The Italian international provided another energetic performance in the Nerazzurri midfield and he scored the equaliser against Venezia.

Sergio Oliveira – Roma (2 apps)

After scoring the winner against Cagliari, the Portuguese midfielder was influential again for the Giallorossi, scoring a goal and supplying an assist this week.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan (5 apps)

In a match lacking in flair and creativity, Tonali tried to provide some inspiration for the Rossoneri against Juventus. Displayed his ability to play a variety of short as well as long passes.

Gianluca Caprari – Hellas Verona (4 apps)

The Gialloblu was involved in both goals against Bologna, scoring the equaliser with a flick from the outside of his boot and then assisting for Nikola Kalinic.

Tammy Abraham – Roma (4 apps)

The English forward keeps on improving game after game. In the victory against Empoli, he scored twice in the first half.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (2 apps)

He provided plenty of spark in the Partenopei attack. Scored a goal from the penalty spot and assisted for Rrahmani.