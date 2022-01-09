Theo brace helps AC Milan past Venezia

Theo Hernandez scored twice for AC Milan as the Rossoneri beat Venezia 3-0 on Sunday afternoon to go top of Serie A.

It was always going to be a tough ask for the Arancioneroverde against title hopefuls Milan, but they started slowly and made their task all the more complicated by falling behind inside three minutes to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic opener.

Theo then doubled the visitors’ lead, and added his second from the penalty spot after his close-range effort was blocked by Michael Svoboda’s hand. The Venezia man was sent off.

Milan are now top of Serie A and two points clear of Inter, though the Nerazzurri have two games in hand. Inter can retake top spot with a win over Lazio on Sunday evening.