Torino scrambling to renew Bremer’s contract

Torino are attempting to renew Bremer’s contract on improved terms in the hopes it will protect his transfer value as bigger clubs circle the Brazilian.

The centre-back will be out of contract in June 2023 and many clubs including Inter are keen on signing him. Club president Urbano Cairo wants to extend that contract by one year and increase the salary to €1.8 million per season.

Cairo values him at around €30 million but if he has less than a year left on his contract, he may leave for less than that, according to Tuttosport.

The club are clearly resigned to losing him in the near future, but they want to receive a sizeable transfer fee given they are likely to lose Andrea Belotti for free.