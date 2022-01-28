Torino set price for Bremer amid Inter interest

Inter have become interested in Torino defender Gleison Bremer but the Nerazzurri and any other interested clubs will have to play the Granata at least €40 million to sign the Brazilian centre-back.

The 24-year-old is playing in his fourth season at Il Toro and his defensive qualities have stood out more under new coach Ivan Juric as the club have not been dragged into the relegation battle like in previous seasons.

According to La Stampa, Torino president Urbano Cairo is not willing to let go of one of his prized assets easy so he will not except any offers below €40m for Bremer.

Inter are looking to make reinforcements in defence as they anticipate the potential departure of Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij at the end of the campaign.

The Brazilian defender has played 21 times in Serie A throughout the 2021/22 season so far and he has scored twice as well as provided an assist.