AC Milan edge Sampdoria to go top of Serie A

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – A Rafael Leao goal proved the difference between AC Milan and Sampdoria, as the Rossoneri defeated their former coach Marco Giampaolo 1-0 to leapfrog both Inter and Napoli at once and become Serie A leaders.

The Rossoneri hit the ground running and were ahead after 7 minutes, when Rafael Leao was set up on the left-hand side by Mike Maignan’s precise long ball and had no trouble dribbling his way past Bartosz Bereszynski and beating Wladimiro Falcone at the second post.

The Sampdoria goalkeeper had to pull off a number of saves in the second half to stop Milan from winning with a wider margin, although his teammates couldn’t take advantage of that as they failed to pose threat to Maignan’s goal.