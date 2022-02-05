AC Milan player ratings vs Inter: Maignan key, Giroud decisive

AC Milan rejuvenated the Serie A title race by coming from behind to beat Inter 2-1 in the Derby della Madonnina thanks to Mike Maignan in goal and Olivier Giroud’s brace.

The Rossoneri were poor for much of the game and fell behind to Ivan Perisic’s low finish from a corner.

Two goals in four minutes from Giroud in the second half turned the game on its head and Stefano Pioli’s side held onto the points.

AC Milan player ratings vs Inter



Maignan 7.5; Calabria 6, Kalulu 6, Romagnoli 6, Hernandez 5; Bennacer 6 (80′ Krunic N/A), Tonali 7; Leao 5.5, Kessie 5.5 (58′ Diaz 7), Saelemaekers 5 (46′ Messias 5.5); Giroud 7.

Player of the match – Mike Maignan

Whilst Giroud provided the crucial goals, Maignan showed why he is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. He kept his team in the game with a strong performance and without his efforts Inter could have been out of sight before Giroud’s intervention.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.