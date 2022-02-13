AC Milan player ratings vs Sampdoria: Leao earns crucial win

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – A stunning solo goal from Rafael Leao gave AC Milan a crucial 3 points against Sampdoria, which allowed the Rossoneri to take the Serie A top spot by leapfrogging Inter and Napoli.

The Portuguese was the only player on the pitch able to send the ball past goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, which repeteadly denied the likes of Olivier Giroud and Ante Rebic to keep the Blucerchiati alive until the end.

AC MILAN PLAYER RATINGS VS SAMPDORIA

Maignan 6.5; Calabria 6.5, Tomori 6.5, Romagnoli 6, Florenzi 6 (88′ Kalulu n/a); Tonali 6.5, Bennacer 6.5 (75′ Krunic 6); Messias 6 (56′ Saelemaekers 6), Diaz (56′ Kessié 6), Leao 7 (56′ Rebic 5); Giroud 6.

AC MILAN PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Rafael Leao

The Portuguese has once again proved the main offensive threat for AC Milan, as his meteoric growth this season seems to have no limit. By netting his seventh Serie A goal, crucial to pave the way for the Rossoneri’s win, Leao showcased an unprecedented composure in front of the goal and gave his side a decisive edge which sent the Diavolo top of Serie A.