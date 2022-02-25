AC Milan slip again in Scudetto race in Udinese draw

For the second straight week, AC Milan dropped two points that they would have expected to gain as they followed their draw away at Salernitana by being frustrated again, this time at home to Udinese. They have now won just two of their last six in Serie A.

The Rossoneri went ahead through Rafael Leao around the half-hour mark, and looked to be on their way to three points at the Stadio San Siro.

But the Zebrette can be tricky opposition to come up against and so it proved again when Destiny Udogie struck with just over an hour played to level the scores at 1-1.

Milan now face a Derby della Madonnina in the Coppa Italia in midweek before travelling to a potential title-decider away at Napoli next weekend.

