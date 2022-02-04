Atalanta goalkeeper accidentally posts naked selfie

Juan Musso posted a photo on Instagram, but he took it down once he realised he was naked in it and the image had gone viral.

The Atalanta goalkeeper had returned from international duty with Argentina and wanted to surprise his partner Anna Ariaudo, but the original story he uploaded was far more revealing than intended.

When he uploaded the original story on his Instagram account with red love heart balloons that said “I love you” in a room, his followers that saw it would have spotted the mirror on the left and it revealed that the Argentine did not have any clothes on and his penis was clearly visible in a mirror.

After the image went viral online, he took that story down, put some clothes on, and reposted the story with the caption, “The correct photo. Have a good day.”

His partner shared the reposted story with the response, “Fortunately I love you too much!”

Musso has played 27 competitive matches so far for Atalanta this season after joining from Udinese in the summer.

