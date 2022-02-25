Atalanta see off Olympiacos, last Serie A side standing in Europa League

Atalanta are Serie A’s only remaining representative in the Europa League after they claimed a 3-0 away at Olympiacos on Thursday night to add to their 2-1 first-leg win over the Greeks, sending them into the last 16 with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Joakim Maehle scored La Dea’s opener with an opportunistic prodded effort that went through the goalkeeper’s legs, sending the Bergamaschi on their way.

Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi then killed off the tie with two fine strikes, the second being particularly noteworthy, and in his celebration revealed a t-shirt reading “no war in Ukraine”.