Bayern Munich interested in Torino defender Bremer

Gleison Bremer has been linked to a number of different clubs around Europe and German giants Bayern Munich have become the latest side to take an interest in the Torino centre-back.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been one of the best defenders in Serie A throughout the 2021/22 season, and despite recently signing a new contract with the Granata, he is still expected to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

According to Bild, Bayern Munich want to sign him for next season and seal his transfer before other European clubs snap him up.

Inter also remain interested in Bremer and now both clubs will have to see if the Brazilian wants to remain in Serie A or consider a move away from Italy.

Bremer has been with Torino since the summer of 2018, and has played in 100 competitive matches for the Granata, scoring 12 goals. He has scored twice in 23 Serie A appearances so far this season.

