Belotti strike sees Derby della Mole spoils shared

Andrea Belotti marked his return to the Torino XI with a second-half equaliser as the Granata came back from a goal behind to draw 1-1 away at Juventus in Friday night’s Derby della Mole.

Toro had won just one of their previous 31 Serie A derbies against the Old Lady, and their hopes of claiming a first win over their cross-city rivals since 2015 took a blow when Matthijs de Ligt opened the scoring in the first half.

But Belotti was on hand to turn home a close-range volley in the second to claim a well-earned point for Ivan Juric’s side.