Bennacer next in line for AC Milan renewal

Ismael Bennacer is likely to be the next AC Milan player to sign a new contract with the club.

Following on from the new deal that French left-back Theo Hernandez signed last week, the Rossoneri are now attempting to secure the future of Algerian midfielder Bennacer.

There has been contact between the club and Bennacer’s agent and a base agreement of a €4.5 million per season contract, according to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The existing contract runs until 2024 but it is expected that the new deal for the former Empoli man will keep him in Milan until 2026, just like Hernandez.